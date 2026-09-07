India Boosts Aid in Nepali Flood Disaster: Rescue and Identification Efforts Intensify

In the flood-ravaged regions of Nepal, India's swift response has been instrumental in ongoing rescue efforts. The Ministry of External Affairs on Monday reported significant advancements at the Chilime tunnel, with safety ropes and a large mud pump expediting the removal of debris as part of the intensive rescue operation.

Since the disaster struck, Indian forensic specialists have processed over 1,200 DNA samples across laboratories in Kathmandu, aiming to help identify victims of the destructive floods. To date, approximately 292 DNA profiles have been generated. The official death toll has reached 1,356, with thousands still unaccounted for amid the sweeping devastation in multiple districts.

While recovery operations continue, efforts in both search and rescue, as well as infrastructure restoration, are bolstered by the mobilization of over 21,000 security personnel. A day of national mourning was observed in Nepal, honoring the victims, as collaborative international support aids the nation's recovery from this unforeseen calamity.