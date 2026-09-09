US Targets Iran's Aviation Network Amid Heightened Tensions

In a decisive move, the United States Department of the Treasury has added 27 Iranian airlines to its Specially Designated Nationals List, a part of its intensified pressure campaign against Tehran. This strategic listing targets every remaining commercial airline in Iran, underscored by the department's assertion that these airlines support Iran's destabilizing actions.

The Treasury Department's recent sanctions follow a history of punitive measures, initially targeting Mahan Air in October 2011, with subsequent actions against its general sales agents. The latest measures aim at curbing Iran's access to US-origin aircraft and sensitive technology by targeting covert front companies and deceptive transshipment routes.

Four entities in Türkiye, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan have been designated by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control for their involvement with Mahan Air. Concurrently, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network released an alert for global financial institutions to report networks aiding Iran’s aviation sector. Iran's leadership remains defiant, condemning the aggressive stance and pledging resistance.