US Targets Iran's Aviation Network Amid Heightened Tensions

The US Treasury has listed 27 Iranian airlines as part of a heightened pressure tactic against Tehran. This move highlights America's crackdown on Iranian airlines, suspected of supporting destabilizing activities. Iran remains defiant, vowing continued resistance to US measures, asserting their stance against military conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:50 IST
US Targets Iran's Aviation Network Amid Heightened Tensions
An Airbus A310 operated by the Iranian private carrier Mahan Air is seen taxiing along the tarmac at Sanaa International Airport, marking the completion of its inaugural flight connecting Iran to Yemen's capital. (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

In a decisive move, the United States Department of the Treasury has added 27 Iranian airlines to its Specially Designated Nationals List, a part of its intensified pressure campaign against Tehran. This strategic listing targets every remaining commercial airline in Iran, underscored by the department's assertion that these airlines support Iran's destabilizing actions.

The Treasury Department's recent sanctions follow a history of punitive measures, initially targeting Mahan Air in October 2011, with subsequent actions against its general sales agents. The latest measures aim at curbing Iran's access to US-origin aircraft and sensitive technology by targeting covert front companies and deceptive transshipment routes.

Four entities in Türkiye, Malaysia, and Kazakhstan have been designated by the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control for their involvement with Mahan Air. Concurrently, the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network released an alert for global financial institutions to report networks aiding Iran’s aviation sector. Iran's leadership remains defiant, condemning the aggressive stance and pledging resistance.

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