Tensions Rise as Iran and US Exchange Missile Strikes

Iran launches missile strikes on Jordan's Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in response to US attacks on Iranian vessels. Jordan's military intercepts most projectiles. The conflict began with US targeting Iranian oil tankers after multiple assaults on a US warship. Oil prices surge amid the escalating tension.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 09:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 09:54 IST
Tensions Rise as Iran and US Exchange Missile Strikes
A combination image shows an uncrewed American submarine (left) and aerial defense interceptions during the missile exchange (right). (Photo: X/@IRANinMumbai/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
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In a significant escalation of tensions, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on Wednesday, September 9, following an earlier US military operation against Iranian vessels.

The Jordanian military reported that its air defense systems successfully intercepted 18 of 20 ballistic missiles, with the remaining two impacting unpopulated areas. This exchange follows action by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), which targeted five Iranian tankers.

The ongoing conflict has had ripple effects on international markets, with oil prices soaring. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards also claimed the capture of an American submarine, further exacerbating tensions. Meanwhile, the Pentagon characterized the incident as a technical malfunction rather than an act of aggression.

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