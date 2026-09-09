Tensions Rise as Iran and US Exchange Missile Strikes

In a significant escalation of tensions, Iran launched retaliatory missile strikes targeting the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan on Wednesday, September 9, following an earlier US military operation against Iranian vessels.

The Jordanian military reported that its air defense systems successfully intercepted 18 of 20 ballistic missiles, with the remaining two impacting unpopulated areas. This exchange follows action by the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), which targeted five Iranian tankers.

The ongoing conflict has had ripple effects on international markets, with oil prices soaring. The Iranian Revolutionary Guards also claimed the capture of an American submarine, further exacerbating tensions. Meanwhile, the Pentagon characterized the incident as a technical malfunction rather than an act of aggression.