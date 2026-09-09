Navigating Diplomatic Waters: South Korea's Strategic Talks with France on Strait of Hormuz

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung engaged in a critical dialogue with French President Emmanuel Macron regarding the strategic Strait of Hormuz. The discussions centered on potential contributions to international efforts to ensure maritime security and freedom of navigation, rather than the deployment of troops, according to Seoul's presidential office.

Additionally, South Korea's National Security Adviser, Wi Sung-lac, emphasized that the review of the country's potential role in the region is not linked to United States investment discussions. This clarification comes amid inquiries from Iran concerning reports about South Korea's possible involvement.

The talks highlight the complex dynamics of international relations and underscore South Korea's strategic maneuvers on the global stage. The Strait of Hormuz remains a key focus in international maritime security efforts, with South Korea's potential contributions being closely watched.