Rajnath Singh Marks Historic Defence Visit to Sri Lanka
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's visit to Sri Lanka marks the first official defence meeting in four decades. Singh and Sri Lanka's President reaffirmed commitments in development and regional security. Singh also addressed the Indian diaspora, highlighting India's economic growth and diplomatic initiatives, including significant trade agreements.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh's three-day visit to Sri Lanka signals a significant diplomatic engagement, as he becomes the first Indian Defence Minister to travel to the island nation in nearly 40 years. During his visit, Singh held a highly productive meeting with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo, where they reaffirmed their commitment to bilateral development and regional security.
Sharing reflections from his trip, Singh emphasized the strong ties between India and Sri Lanka, underpinned by shared history and cultural connections. He assured the Sri Lankan leadership and local diaspora of India's unwavering support, stressing that as close neighbors and maritime partners, both nations are dedicated to mutual prosperity and peace.
Addressing the Indian community, Singh highlighted India's rapid economic strides, noting that the nation's economy grew significantly, maintaining resilience amidst global challenges. He praised India's diplomatic and economic advancements, notably its trade agreements with 38 nations, stressing the pivotal India-European Union pact as a testament to India's growing global influence.
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