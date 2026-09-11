Under Siege: Pakistan’s Reality of Press Freedom

Pakistan's journalistic freedoms are raising alarms globally as rights organizations criticize Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's governance. Accusations include journalist disappearances, censorship, and restrictive policies. The call for action emphasizes the need for journalist safety, transparency, and public access. Internet limitations further challenge reporters' ability to convey information effectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:20 IST
Under Siege: Pakistan’s Reality of Press Freedom
Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif (Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

Islamabad's press freedom climate has sparked international concern, with major rights organizations denouncing government policies that suppress journalistic activities. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's administration faces criticism for fostering an intimidating environment for journalists, characterized by disappearances, detentions, and heavy restrictions on media reporting.

Advocacy groups, including CPJ, RSF, and HRCP, have formally addressed these issues through an open letter to the government. Highlighted cases involve the disappearance of independent journalists Razi Tahir and Muhammad Saif, last seen on August 1. Islamabad police have yet to confirm their custody, prompting demands for their immediate release, legal access, and a comprehensive investigation.

Concerns extend to the Foreign Media Facilitation Guidelines, 2026, criticized as draconian. These guidelines limit journalists' abilities to operate freely within Pakistan, especially regarding foreign media. Additional grievances pertain to enforced internet blackouts, such as in PoJK, complicating journalists' ability to conduct and report their work. The prevention of accessing resources like Al Jazeera further complicates free press efforts.

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