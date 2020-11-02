Constable on RS MP’s security duty shoots himself dead: Police

A constable deployed for the security of Rajya Sabha member Anil Agarwal allegedly shot himself dead in the MP's residential premises at Kavi Nagar in Ghaziabad district, police said on Monday. Following the incident, Constable Gaurav Kumar, 30, a native of Saroorpur village in Baghpat district, was rushed to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, said Kavi Nagar SHO Nagendra Chaubey.

Kumar had shot himself with his service carbine with the bullet piercing his chin and coming out of the skull, he said, adding the body has been kept at the hospital for autopsy. No suicide note was found on the spot where the constable shot himself dead, said Chaubey. The BJP MP's driver, Sanjay, told police that the constable shot himself dead, apparently while talking to his family members on the phone as his earphone was plugged in his ear, said Chaubey.

The driver said he was having a stroll outside the under-construction area when he heard the gunshot and rushed inside the room where the constable was lying in a pool of blood with his carbine lying nearby, the SHO said.