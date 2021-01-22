Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cape Verde grants house arrest to jailed Maduro envoy, lawyers say

A Cape Verde court has granted house arrest to a Colombian businessman linked to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who is wanted by U.S. authorities on charges of money laundering, his lawyers said on Thursday. On Tuesday, the Treasury Department sanctioned a group of oil traders and vessels it said had conspired with Saab and others to sell hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuelan oil.

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 22-01-2021 04:15 IST | Created: 22-01-2021 04:15 IST
Cape Verde grants house arrest to jailed Maduro envoy, lawyers say

A Cape Verde court has granted house arrest to a Colombian businessman linked to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro who is wanted by U.S. authorities on charges of money laundering, his lawyers said on Thursday. The archipelago nation detained Alex Saab when his plane stopped to refuel in June. He is now fighting extradition to the United States, which says Saab is helping undermine Washington's sanctions on Maduro's government.

"We look forward to (Saab) now being able to receive the specialist medical attention he needs as well as being able to engage with all his defense, his family as well as access to Venezuela consular officials," said Jose-Manuel Monteiro, one of Saab's lawyers, in a statement. A West African court called the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Court of Justice had granted the house arrest in December.

Venezuela's foreign ministry on Wednesday said the Cape Verde government had not carried out the decision because it refused to recognize ECOWAS' jurisdiction. At the time of Saab's arrest, Venezuela said he was acting as a special envoy for Maduro's government, whose capacity to import goods has steadily declined as Washington has tightened sanctions meant to force the ruling Socialist Party from office.

Saab has been repeatedly identified by the State Department as a operator who helps Maduro arrange trade deals of the sort Washington seeks to block through sanctions. On Tuesday, the Treasury Department sanctioned a group of oil traders and vessels it said had conspired with Saab and others to sell hundreds of millions of dollars in Venezuelan oil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 137: Eren wants to destroy humanity, more focus on Annie, Armin

LNG company moves international court against Pakistan State Oil

TheMathCompany is All Set to Become a Flexi-Work Workplace

Science News Roundup: Chinese scientists develop gene therapy which could delay ageing; South African virus variant may resist antibody drugs; Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine seems to work vs UK variant and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China: A savior for emerging markets or a poison pill?

... ...

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

France to make PCR tests compulsory for travellers from EU countries

French President Emmanuel Macron told his European Union counterparts France would make PCR tests compulsory for all travellers into France from Sunday, including from fellow EU countries, his office said on Thursday.Cross-border workers an...

Guinea president retains Magassouba as mines minister

Guinea President Alpha Conde has retained Abdoulaye Magassouba as mines minister overseeing the West African nations bauxite, iron ore, gold and diamond wealth, according to a decree read on state television on Thursday.Magassouba was first...

Swiss court to rule in Steinmetz trial over Guinea mining deal

A Swiss criminal court will rule on Friday whether Israeli businessman Beny Steinmetz is guilty of corruption and forgery charges in one of the mining worlds most high-profile legal disputes. The battle for control of the worlds richest unt...

Brazil state gives Vale ultimatum on settlement talks

Brazilian iron miner Vale SA failed on Thursday to reach a legal settlement with Minas Gerais state regarding a deadly dam disaster, with the state warning it would not take crumbs and giving a 10-day deadline for a better offer. Roughly 27...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021