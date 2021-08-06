Left Menu

Security forces recover cache of arms, ammunition in Samba

Security forces on Friday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmirs Samba district, officials said.On a tip off, police and army conducted a search operation in Sarthian border hamlet, they said. During the search, they recovered two pistols, five magazines and 122 ammunition rounds in a gunny bag, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 06-08-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2021 14:07 IST
Security forces on Friday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, officials said.

On a tip off, police and army conducted a search operation in Sarthian border hamlet, they said. During the search, they recovered two pistols, five magazines and 122 ammunition rounds in a gunny bag, they said. The arms were possibly dropped by a drone from across the border. However, further investigation is on, they said.

Security forces also recovered two wireless communication sets, batteries and some torches during an operation that was launched near a sheep farm in Balnoi area of Poonch district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

