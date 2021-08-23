Left Menu

French special forces helped 260 Afghans to get to Kabul airport: Envoy

Bravo to the EU.EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says around 400 Afghanis who worked with the blocs delegation are to be granted protection in Europe.

French special forces helped 260 Afghans to get to Kabul airport: Envoy
  • Afghanistan

France's envoy to Afghanistan says French special forces backed by the US army have helped 260 Afghans who worked with the European Union delegation to get to Kabul airport.

Ambassador David Martinon said in a tweet early on Monday that "they have been welcomed at the French Embassy's waiting area prior to boarding. Bravo to the EU".

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says around 400 Afghanis who worked with the bloc's delegation are to be granted protection in Europe. They're being sent to Spain for screening before being shared out among EU countries willing to grant them visas.

Study shows isometric resistance training can safely reduce high blood pressure

World News Roundup: Israel cabinet approves Gardos as new budget czar; Australian PM Morrison defends lockdown strategy as daily cases hit record and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Trump assails Biden for Afghanistan 'humiliation'; Hurricane Henri's outer bands reach U.S. Northeast coast and more

U.S. administers 362.7 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines- CDC

