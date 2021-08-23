French special forces helped 260 Afghans to get to Kabul airport: Envoy

France's envoy to Afghanistan says French special forces backed by the US army have helped 260 Afghans who worked with the European Union delegation to get to Kabul airport.

Ambassador David Martinon said in a tweet early on Monday that "they have been welcomed at the French Embassy's waiting area prior to boarding. Bravo to the EU".

EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell says around 400 Afghanis who worked with the bloc's delegation are to be granted protection in Europe. They're being sent to Spain for screening before being shared out among EU countries willing to grant them visas.

