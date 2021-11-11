Left Menu

Maha: Thieves break car window, steal Rs 3.9 lakh cash

The Wadi police registered a case and efforts were on to nab the thieves, the official said.

Four masked persons allegedly broke the window of a car and and decamped with Rs 3.90 lakh cash kept in the vehicle in Maharashtra's Nagpur city, police said.

The incident took place on Tuesday afternoon in Wadi area when the car owner, Sachin Ashok Mule (35), a businessman who ran a car decoration shop in neighbouring Chandrapur district, came here to buy a new vehicle, they said.

Mule parked his car in front of shop and went inside to hand over a cheque for some business purpose. At that time, the four masked persons came there on a motorcycle and stopped near the car. Two of them allegedly smashed the car's front passenger-side window with a heavy object, stole Rs 3.90 lakh cash kept in the dashboard and fled on their two-wheeler, an official from Wadi police station said.

The car owner later alerted police, who checked the CCTV footage of the area. The Wadi police registered a case and efforts were on to nab the thieves, the official said.

