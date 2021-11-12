Russia must work with France to ease situation in Europe - Russian defence minister
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 12-11-2021 18:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 18:18 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu stressed the importance of working with France to determine steps to de-escalate the situation in Europe and prevent military incidents, RIA news agency reported.
Shoigu was speaking at talks in Paris between the two countries' foreign and defence ministers.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Paris
- Europe
- Sergei Shoigu
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France warns two British fishing boats in its waters in wake of Brexit
France seizes a British trawler as fishing licence row heats up
France warns two British fishing boats in its waters in wake of Brexit
France seizes a British trawler as fishing licence row heats up
France says will act tough with UK now to get fishing licences