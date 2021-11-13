It is an emergency situation: SC on air pollution in Delhi-NCR
It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level, the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.The apex court has asked the Centre to revert on Monday The top court also took note of the fact that schools have opened in the national capital and asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Saturday termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an ''emergency'' situation and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take emergency measures to improve the air quality.
A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.
''Everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level,'' the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.
The apex court has asked the Centre to revert on Monday The top court also took note of the fact that schools have opened in the national capital and asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said there is stubble burning in Punjab. The bench, however, said, ''Your projection is as if farmers are only responsible. What about steps taken to contain the pollution in Delhi? Mehta clarified that he was not even remotely suggesting that only farmers are responsible.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Surya Kant
- Punjab
- Tushar Mehta
- The Supreme Court
- N V Ramana
ALSO READ
Fuel prices increased for third consecutive day, Petrol touches Rs 108.64 in Delhi
One criminal killed in encounter in Delhi's Rohini, 2 cops injured
Criminal killed in encounter with Delhi police, 2 cops injured
Delhi: After 11 months, barricades being removed from Gazipur, Tikri borders
Lawyer approaches Delhi HC for urgent hearing regarding modification of Delhi govt's decision banning firecrackers