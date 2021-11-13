Left Menu

It is an emergency situation: SC on air pollution in Delhi-NCR

It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level, the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.The apex court has asked the Centre to revert on Monday The top court also took note of the fact that schools have opened in the national capital and asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 12:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 12:20 IST
The Supreme Court on Saturday termed the rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR an ''emergency'' situation and asked the Centre and the Delhi government to take emergency measures to improve the air quality.

A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana said the situation of pollution is so bad that people are wearing masks inside their houses.

''Everybody has the passion of blaming farmers. Have you seen how crackers are being burnt in Delhi for the last seven days? It is an emergency situation, multiple measures are needed to be taken on the ground level,'' the bench, also comprising Justices D Y Chandrachud and Surya Kant, said.

The apex court has asked the Centre to revert on Monday The top court also took note of the fact that schools have opened in the national capital and asked the authorities to take immediate measures such as stopping vehicles or imposing a lockdown in Delhi. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said there is stubble burning in Punjab. The bench, however, said, ''Your projection is as if farmers are only responsible. What about steps taken to contain the pollution in Delhi? Mehta clarified that he was not even remotely suggesting that only farmers are responsible.

