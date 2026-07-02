Delhi's Green Leap: Rekha Gupta Launches Eco-Initiatives for a Sustainable Future

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the Green Drive Portal under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative on Thursday. The campaign, launched at the Delhi Secretariat, strives to plant 70 lakh saplings throughout the capital city, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The campaign will be further bolstered by the Vriksh Rath initiative, which involves expert teams from the Forest Department facilitating plantation efforts across homes, institutions, and communities. This endeavor echoes the broader vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who initiated 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in 2024 to enhance tree plantation efforts nationwide.

Alongside these green ventures, Chief Minister Gupta announced the city's new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy to combat pollution. The policy, published in the Gazette, includes substantial subsidies and tax waivers to encourage the adoption of EVs. The government aims to gradually phase out petrol-based vehicles, setting deadlines for the cessation of new registrations for petrol-powered two- and three-wheelers.