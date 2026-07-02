Delhi's Green Leap: Rekha Gupta Launches Eco-Initiatives for a Sustainable Future

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has launched two major eco-initiatives: the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign aiming to plant 70 lakh saplings, and the new Electric Vehicle Policy offering attractive subsidies to promote green mobility. These efforts aim to foster a cleaner, sustainable environment across the national capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-07-2026 10:36 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 10:36 IST
Delhi's Green Leap: Rekha Gupta Launches Eco-Initiatives for a Sustainable Future
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/Delhi CMO). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move towards environmental sustainability, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta unveiled the Green Drive Portal under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative on Thursday. The campaign, launched at the Delhi Secretariat, strives to plant 70 lakh saplings throughout the capital city, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

The campaign will be further bolstered by the Vriksh Rath initiative, which involves expert teams from the Forest Department facilitating plantation efforts across homes, institutions, and communities. This endeavor echoes the broader vision set forth by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who initiated 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' in 2024 to enhance tree plantation efforts nationwide.

Alongside these green ventures, Chief Minister Gupta announced the city's new Electric Vehicle (EV) policy to combat pollution. The policy, published in the Gazette, includes substantial subsidies and tax waivers to encourage the adoption of EVs. The government aims to gradually phase out petrol-based vehicles, setting deadlines for the cessation of new registrations for petrol-powered two- and three-wheelers.

TRENDING

1
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
2
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
3
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global
4
Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Anthropic's AI Exports Resumed Amid Security Concerns

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

Can MENA Turn Hunger into Growth? World Bank Sees 5 Million Agrifood Jobs by 2050

The E-7 Carbon Crunch: Why Emerging Economies Must Rethink Money, Growth and Net Zero

Prosperity Without Inclusion Is a Mirage: Why the SDGs Must Move Together

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026