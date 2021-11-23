Left Menu

Israeli minister says Iran could have nuclear arms within 5 years

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:38 IST
Image Credit: IANS
Israeli Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman said on Tuesday that Iran could have nuclear weaponry within five years, adding that such progress would be unaffected by its current talks with world powers on a new deal to cap its nuclear technologies.

Lieberman, who is part of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's security cabinet, was speaking at a conference about funding for Israeli military planning on Iran.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

