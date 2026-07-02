Iran's ruling clerics are preparing mass funeral rites for the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in his first attack during a conflict with the U.S. and Israel. This is seen as a demonstration of loyalty to the regime amid growing public discontent.

The funeral events are set to start in Tehran with plans for large processions in Qom and Mashhad, as well as ceremonies in Iraq. Officials aim to gather millions of supporters, portraying the strength of theocratic governance against perceived existential threats.

In contrast, there is a palpable sense of dissatisfaction across the country, with economic sanctions and authoritarian crackdowns breeding dissent. Reports indicate a tired population who remember the leadership change and look forward to an uncertain future under Khamenei's son, Mojtaba.