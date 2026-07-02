Iran's Revolutionary Guards Smite Kurdish Militant Group

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have reportedly killed five members of the banned Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI) following clashes in Iran's northwest. The Kurdish rights group Hengaw confirmed the conflict, highlighting ongoing tensions between Tehran and Kurdish militias amid geopolitical influences from the U.S. and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Irans Revolutionary Guards Said They Had Killed Five Members Of The Banned Democratic Party Of Iranian Kurdistan Pdki In The Countrys Northwest | Updated: 02-07-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 02-07-2026 17:24 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Smite Kurdish Militant Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Tension between Tehran and Kurdish militant factions has surged, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claiming they have eliminated five members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI). The state media reported that the ambush happened as the group crossed into Iranian territory near Piranshahr in West Azerbaijan province.

The Norway-based Kurdish rights organization Hengaw corroborated the incident, noting the clashes occurred Wednesday evening. Historically, the PDKI has engaged in sporadic disputes with Iran and continues to be seen as a separatist threat by Tehran. Recent altercations come against a backdrop of waning international expectations for Kurdish militias to oppose Iran, as potential support from the U.S. and Israel remains ambiguous.

Similarly, state media disclosed another altercation in Piranshahr two days prior, reporting the deaths of six rebels from an “opposition and separatist group”. Concurrently, in Kermanshah province, a fresh Kurdish armed faction claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on the Revolutionary Guards, purportedly avenging their suppression of the 2022-2023 protest movement.

TRENDING

1
Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

Centre Approves Better Quality Rice for Over 80 Crore PMGKAY Beneficiaries

India
2
Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Crypto Fortunes: Trump Family's Digital Wealth Surge

Global
3
Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Anthropic Gains Green Light for AI Models: U.S. Lifts Export Controls

Global
4
U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

U.S. Military Strengthens Ties Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Investment Needs More Than Tax Breaks: OECD Maps a Better Growth Strategy for Latin America

Why AI Readiness, Not AI Adoption Alone, Will Shape the Future of Public Investment Success

Why Extreme Heat Could Become Southeast Asia's Costliest Development Crisis, According to ADB

How Climate Resilience Could Determine Latin America's Next Decade of Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026