Iran's Revolutionary Guards Smite Kurdish Militant Group

Irans Revolutionary Guards Said They Had Killed Five Members Of The Banned Democratic Party Of Iranian Kurdistan Pdki In The Countrys Northwest

Tension between Tehran and Kurdish militant factions has surged, with Iran’s Revolutionary Guards claiming they have eliminated five members of the Democratic Party of Iranian Kurdistan (PDKI). The state media reported that the ambush happened as the group crossed into Iranian territory near Piranshahr in West Azerbaijan province.

The Norway-based Kurdish rights organization Hengaw corroborated the incident, noting the clashes occurred Wednesday evening. Historically, the PDKI has engaged in sporadic disputes with Iran and continues to be seen as a separatist threat by Tehran. Recent altercations come against a backdrop of waning international expectations for Kurdish militias to oppose Iran, as potential support from the U.S. and Israel remains ambiguous.

Similarly, state media disclosed another altercation in Piranshahr two days prior, reporting the deaths of six rebels from an “opposition and separatist group”. Concurrently, in Kermanshah province, a fresh Kurdish armed faction claimed responsibility for a deadly attack on the Revolutionary Guards, purportedly avenging their suppression of the 2022-2023 protest movement.