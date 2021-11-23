Top U.S., Russian generals speak by phone amid tensions
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:38 IST
- Country:
- Russia
The top Russian military officer, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, spoke by telephone on Tuesday with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.
The call comes at a time when Washington has accused Moscow of massing troops near Ukraine and Russia has blamed the West for provoking tension.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
New AWS Canada West (Calgary) Region to open in late 2023/early 2024
Study finds variation in gut bacterial compositions between Indian & Western populations
Soccer-West Ham defender Ogbonna sustains serious knee injury
Euro zone bond yields slip; Italy 30-year yield hits lowest since September
Kanye West wants to end feud with Drake, says 'time to put it to rest'