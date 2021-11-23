Left Menu

Top U.S., Russian generals speak by phone amid tensions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 22:38 IST
Top U.S., Russian generals speak by phone amid tensions
  • Country:
  • Russia

The top Russian military officer, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, spoke by telephone on Tuesday with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

The call comes at a time when Washington has accused Moscow of massing troops near Ukraine and Russia has blamed the West for provoking tension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

Study says higher coffee intake prevents development of Alzheimer's disease

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021