Top U.S., Russian generals speak by phone amid tensions

The top Russian military officer, Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov, spoke by telephone on Tuesday with U.S. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley, the Interfax news agency quoted Russia's Defence Ministry as saying.

The call comes at a time when Washington has accused Moscow of massing troops near Ukraine and Russia has blamed the West for provoking tension.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)