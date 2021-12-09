Left Menu

Couple killed, daughter injured after dumper truck overturns on their car in Delhi

The driver of the dumper truck escaped from the spot after the accident. A case was registered and a police team was sent to apprehend the accused, Sharma said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-12-2021 11:11 IST | Created: 09-12-2021 11:10 IST
Couple killed, daughter injured after dumper truck overturns on their car in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man and his wife were killed, while their minor daughter was injured after a dumper truck carrying gravel overturned on their car in southwest Delhi's RK Puram area, police said on Thursday.

The accident took place on the Ring Road around 12 am.

After receiving information about the accident, the police reached the spot and found that three people were stuck in the car.

A fire brigade team was called at the spot, but the heavy dumper couldn't be removed. Thereafter, a hydraulic crane was ordered to rescue the injured, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest) Gaurav Sharma said.

Manish Sharma and his wife Shipra were shifted to AIIMS hospital, where they succumbed to injuries. Their six-year-old daughter was rescued safely, the DCP said.

The driver of the dumper truck escaped from the spot after the accident. A case was registered and a police team was sent to apprehend the accused, Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

