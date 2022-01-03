Left Menu

J-K: Probe ordered into collapse of iron shuttering of under-construction bridge

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-01-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 03-01-2022 13:35 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has ordered a magisterial probe into the collapse of the iron shuttering over an under-construction bridge resulting in injuries to 27 people in Samba district, officials said on Monday.

The major bridge is being constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) over the Devika river at Ramgarh-Koulpur, the officials said.

''A probe has been ordered into the collapse. The inquiry will be headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) and the report will be submitted in three days,'' Samba Deputy Commissioner Anuradha Gupta said.

She said that the district administration will bear the entire treatment cost of the injured out of District Red Cross funds.

The iron shuttering connecting two of many pillars caved in around 4.15 pm on Sunday, injuring a total of 27 labourers.

''The iron shuttering collapsed during the laying of concrete slab. A rescue operation was immediately launched and all the 27 labourers were evacuated to nearby hospitals,'' the DC had said on Sunday.

Gupta said except two, the condition of rest of the injured was stable and they are under observation in hospitals.

