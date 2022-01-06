Left Menu

Armenia says peacekeepers from Russian-led alliance to go to Kazakhstan

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-01-2022 03:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 03:18 IST
Armenia says peacekeepers from Russian-led alliance to go to Kazakhstan
Peacekeepers from a Russian-led alliance of ex-Soviet states will be sent to Kazakhstan to help stabilise the country following mass protests, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday, in a statement published by Russia's news agency.

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earlier appealed for help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

