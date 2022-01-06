Armenia says peacekeepers from Russian-led alliance to go to Kazakhstan
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-01-2022 03:18 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 03:18 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Peacekeepers from a Russian-led alliance of ex-Soviet states will be sent to Kazakhstan to help stabilise the country following mass protests, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Thursday, in a statement published by Russia's news agency.
Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev earlier appealed for help from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), a military alliance of Russia, Belarus, Armenia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Belarus jails anti-government protesters for 18-20 years -BelTa
Belarus brands US broadcaster Radio Liberty as extremist
Belarus labels local service of US broadcaster extremist
Migrants camped in Belarus warehouse still hope to get to EU
Belarusian President cannot serve more than two terms: Draft Constitution