Tennis-Djokovic arrives at government detention hotel in Melbourne
Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 06-01-2022 05:17 IST | Created: 06-01-2022 05:17 IST
Novak Djokovic was taken from Melbourne's Tullamarine airport to a government detention hotel in the suburb of Carlton on Thursday, pending his removal from Australia because of a visa issue.
TV pictures showed the Serbian arriving at the Park Hotel after his visa was cancelled by Australian Border Force. Sources close to the Australian Open have told Reuters that Djokovic plans to apply for an injunction against the decision.
