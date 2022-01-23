Army man commits suicide in cantonment in Nagpur
An Army jawan allegedly committed suicide in the cantonment in New Kamptee area of Nagpur district on Sunday, police said.
Akhilesh Roy (27), a resident of Sant Kabir Nagar in Uttar Pradesh, hanged himself from a tree with a nylon wire between between 6.20 am and 7.30 am, an official said.
A probe is underway to find out why he took this step, he added.
