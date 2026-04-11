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Army Expedites Restoration of Landslide-Hit Road in Sikkim

Senior Army officers visited the landslide-affected Taramchu area in North Sikkim to expedite restoration of the disrupted Chungthang-Lachen road. Heavy rainfall had triggered landslides, affecting connectivity and stranding tourists. Efforts to restore the vital route are in progress with the Border Roads Organisation and other local bodies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 11-04-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 17:19 IST
Army Expedites Restoration of Landslide-Hit Road in Sikkim
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Senior Army officers visited the landslide-hit Taramchu area in North Sikkim on Saturday to accelerate the restoration work. The Chungthang-Lachen road was disrupted due to a landslide near the Tarum Chu bridge caused by heavy rainfall on April 5.

The disaster left 1,321 tourists stranded in Lachen, prompting an Army rescue operation in collaboration with the Border Roads Organisation (BRO), local authorities, and community leaders. Additional Director General of Border Roads (East) Jitendra Prasad assessed the site and encouraged expedited efforts for the route's reopening.

Prasad emphasized the importance of these roads in connecting border communities with the rest of the country and inspected the ongoing work. The BRO reaffirms its commitment to strengthen and restore the region's vital connectivity for development and survival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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