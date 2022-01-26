Left Menu

France fully mobilised with partners to de-escalate Ukraine crisis, Le Drian says

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 26-01-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 26-01-2022 19:49 IST
France is fully mobilised with its European partners and the United States to find ways to de-escalate the crisis in Ukraine, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Wednesday, as diplomats meeting for "Normandy format" talks in Paris.

"The Ukraine situation is very tense but we are taking all the necessary initiatives to trigger a de-escalation process," Le Drian told the French Senate.

Wednesday's talks between Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France are part of efforts to defuse tensions after Russia massed tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders.

