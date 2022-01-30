North Korea fires projectiles into sea off east coast -Yonhap
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 30-01-2022 04:41 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 04:41 IST
North Korea fired projectiles into the sea off its east coast, Yonhap news reported on Sunday, citing South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.
