Left Menu

Molestation case against local politician in Maha

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 30-01-2022 14:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2022 14:56 IST
Molestation case against local politician in Maha
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Police here in Maharashtra have registered a case on charge of molestation against a local politician, an official said on Sunday.

The case was registered at Virar police station on Saturday under IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force on woman with intent to outrage her modesty) following a complaint by a woman auto-rickshaw driver, who alleged that the accused used to call her and seek sexual favours, senior police inspector Suresh Warade said.

The complainant had beaten up the accused with slippers on January 24 and a video of it went viral on social media platforms on Saturday.

No arrest has been made so far, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of science; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Science News Roundup: Wanted: Volunteers to catch COVID in the name of scien...

 Global
2
NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

NASA's lunar test rover VIPER kicks up sand in third mobility assessment

 United States
3
Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: HP report

Cybercriminals increasingly utilizing Excel add-in files to spread malware: ...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to give out; Easier to produce COVID vaccine shows promise in trials; nasal spray vaccine booster works in mice and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. orders 100 million additional COVID-19 tests to gi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Manmade food crisis in Sri Lanka red flag for abrupt pivot to organic farming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022