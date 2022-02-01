U.S. orders family members of government employees in Belarus to leave
Reuters | Updated: 01-02-2022 07:01 IST | Created: 01-02-2022 07:01 IST
The United States on Monday ordered the family members of its government employees in Belarus to leave the country as it warned against travel there amid tensions between Washington and Russia over Ukraine.
"Due to an increase in unusual and concerning Russian military activity near the border with Ukraine, U.S. citizens located in or considering travel to Belarus should be aware that the situation is unpredictable and there is heightened tension in the region," the State Department said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- The United States
- Ukraine
- Washington
- State Department
- Belarus
- Russia
- Russian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Former Ukraine president lands in Kyiv to face treason case
Some 11.14 mln cubic metres/day of extra gas capacity booked on Slovakia-Ukraine border
Family of Martin Luther King Jr. to lead Washington march for voting rights
Germany says Russia will pay price if moves on Ukraine
Ukraine and Germany want to revive east Ukraine peace talks - Kuleba