RSS office recce case: probe transferred to ATS

Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey has transferred the investigation into alleged reconnaissance of the RSS headquarters here by a terror outfit to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), an official said on Wednesday.

A member of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Jammu and Kashmir had allegedly attempted a recce of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's headquarters here in July 2021, Nagpur police had said last month. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK

