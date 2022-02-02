RSS office recce case: probe transferred to ATS
Maharashtra Director General of Police Sanjay Pandey has transferred the investigation into alleged reconnaissance of the RSS headquarters here by a terror outfit to the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), an official said on Wednesday.
A member of the terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad from Jammu and Kashmir had allegedly attempted a recce of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's headquarters here in July 2021, Nagpur police had said last month. PTI COR KRK KRK KRK
