French, German and Polish leaders to meet in Berlin on Feb. 8

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 05-02-2022 17:48 IST | Created: 05-02-2022 17:34 IST
The leaders of Germany, France, and Poland will meet in Berlin on Feb. 8, Polish presidential aide Pawel Szrot told Reuters on Saturday, as part of diplomatic efforts to defuse tensions after Russia massed some 100,000 troops near Ukraine. His comments confirm a report in Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper on Thursday.

On Friday a German government spokesperson said Germany was talking to Paris and Warsaw about organizing the meeting with French and Polish leaders in Berlin.

