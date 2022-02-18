"Everything is possible" on Russia/Ukraine, France's Le Drian says
"Everything is possible" in terms of what happens next at Ukraine's border, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday.
"Everything is possible, both a massive invasion by Russian forces on Ukrainian territory and the diplomatic discussions we have been asking for for a long time", Le Drian told LCI television.
