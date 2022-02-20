Almost 2,000 ceasefire violations logged in eastern Ukraine -diplomatic source
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2022 02:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 02:50 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Almost 2,000 ceasefire violations were registered in eastern Ukraine by monitors for the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe on Saturday, a diplomatic source told Reuters on Sunday.
Ukrainian government and separatist forces have been fighting in eastern Ukraine since 2014. An upsurge in shelling has thrust the region to the centre of tensions between Moscow and the West over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ukraine skater Shmuratko cleared to compete
EXPLAINER: Ukraine not joining NATO so why does Putin worry?
France's Macron spoke with NATO's Stoltenberg ahead of Moscow trip
First group of US troops lands in Poland in response to Ukraine crisis: Reports
France's Macron, in call with UK's PM, says dialogue needed on Ukraine