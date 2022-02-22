U.S. aims to stop Russia profiting from recognition of rebel Ukraine areas

An executive order from U.S. President Joe Biden to prohibit economic activity between Americans and the two rebel Ukrainian areas that Russia recognized will aim to stop Moscow profiting from the move, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

"The E.O. is designed to prevent Russia from profiting off of this blatant violation of international law," Blinken said in a statement released by the State Department.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)