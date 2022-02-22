U.S. aims to stop Russia profiting from recognition of rebel Ukraine areas
Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 03:31 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 03:31 IST
An executive order from U.S. President Joe Biden to prohibit economic activity between Americans and the two rebel Ukrainian areas that Russia recognized will aim to stop Moscow profiting from the move, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.
"The E.O. is designed to prevent Russia from profiting off of this blatant violation of international law," Blinken said in a statement released by the State Department.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Ottawa declares state of emergency amid ongoing 'freedom convoy' protests
Over 12.07 cr unutilized COVID-19 vaccine doses available with States, UTs: Centre
Hong Kong's zero-COVID stategy under pressure as cases soar
Bommai in Delhi to hold meeting with state MPs, meet FM
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA