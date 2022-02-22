All remaining U.S. State Department personnel ordered out of Ukraine- Bloomberg

All remaining U.S. State Department personnel have been ordered out of Ukraine amid the deepening crisis, Bloomberg reported on Monday.

"The embassy had previously relocated from Kyiv to the western city of Lviv. Now they are shifting to Poland," a Bloomberg reporter wrote on Twitter.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters.

