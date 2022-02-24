Putin announces military operation in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine, claiming it's intended to protect civilians. In a televised address, Putin said the action comes in response to threats coming from Ukraine. He added that Russia doesn't have a goal to occupy Ukraine. Putin said the responsibility for bloodshed lies with the Ukrainian “regime”.

Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to “consequences they have never seen”.

