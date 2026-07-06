Pashinyan Seeks Resolution Amidst Tensions with Russia

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed recent tensions with Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, expressing hope for resolution. Pashinyan, who has shifted Armenia towards a pro-Western stance, was re-elected despite opposition from pro-Russian factions and Russian trade restrictions prior to the elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan On Monday Told Mikhail Mishustin | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:53 IST
Pashinyan Seeks Resolution Amidst Tensions with Russia
Armenian Prime Minister

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan addressed growing tensions with Russia in a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin,held in Yekaterinburg. Pashinyan expressed his desire for the two nations to work through their recent challenges.

Pashinyan has been instrumental in steering Armenia towards a pro-Western orientation in recent years.This shift continues despite Armenia's longstanding ties as a treaty ally of Russia.

During the recent elections, Pashinyan's party triumphed over several pro-Russian opposition parties,despite visible resistance from Russian officials and a Russian ban on certain Armenian imports just before the polls.

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