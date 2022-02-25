Ukrainian military vehicles enter Kyiv as Russian assault looms
Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2022 19:23 IST | Created: 25-02-2022 19:23 IST
Ukrainian military vehicles are entering the country's capital Kyiv to defend it against approaching Russian troops, Ukraine's interior ministry said on Friday.
Kyiv's mayor Vitali Klitschko said earlier the city had "entered into a defensive phase".
