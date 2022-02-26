Left Menu

Two Maoists arrested in Jharkhand

Two more hardcore Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads have been arrested during the ongoing Operation Double Bull, a top police officer said on Saturday.Inspector general of police operations Amol V Homkar said the Maoists were identified as Sudarshan Bhuiyan alias Nand Kishor Bharti and Balak Ganjhu.

PTI | Ranchi | Updated: 26-02-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 26-02-2022 21:49 IST
Two more hardcore Maoists carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh each on their heads have been arrested during the ongoing ‘Operation Double Bull,’ a top police officer said on Saturday.

Inspector general of police (operations) Amol V Homkar said the Maoists were identified as Sudarshan Bhuiyan alias Nand Kishor Bharti and Balak Ganjhu. Both were sub-zonal commanders of CPI (Maoists), Homkar said. Bhuiyan, who is wanted in 57 cases, was arrested from Sildalia in Palamu district, while Ganjhu, wanted in 25 cases, was arrested from Dewbar area in Latehar district on Friday.

As many as 11 Maoists have been arrested and one killed so far during the anti-Maoist operation which started on February 8, the top police officer said. Caches of arms and ammunition have also been recovered during the operation.

On Friday, Special Area Committee (SAC) member of the banned CPI (Maoist) Umesh Yadav alias Vimal Yadav, who was wanted in 25 cases across Bihar and Jharkhand and had a bounty of Rs 25 lakh on his head, surrendered before security forces in Jharkhand.

