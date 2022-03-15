Left Menu

Bomb blast kills four Pakistani paramilitary soldiers, says official

A bomb blast hit a paramilitary convoy on Tuesday in southwest Pakistan, killing four soldiers and wounding 10 others, a government official said. A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army, said in an email sent to Reuters it carried out the attack and said 10 soldiers were killed.

Reuters | Updated: 15-03-2022 20:43 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 20:43 IST
Bomb blast kills four Pakistani paramilitary soldiers, says official

A bomb blast hit a paramilitary convoy on Tuesday in southwest Pakistan, killing four soldiers and wounding 10 others, a government official said.

A separatist group, the Baloch Liberation Army, said in an email sent to Reuters it carried out the attack and said 10 soldiers were killed. The homemade bomb had been planted along a road in an area about 180 km (113 miles) northeast of Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province that borders Afghanistan and Iran, Assistant Commissioner Sana Mahjbeen Umrani said.

The paramilitary consists of local recruits headed by officers from Pakistan army. Ethnic Baloch guerrillas have been fighting for decades for a separate state, saying the central government unfairly exploits regional gas and mineral resources.

The separatists have stepped up attacks in recent months. One of their groups ambushed and laid siege to Pakistan army's two bases in the area last month. Seven soldiers and 13 attackers were killed. The Baloch insurgents usually attack the army, government officials, gas projects and Chinese interests.

China is involved in developing a deep water port at Gawadar and other projects in the province as part of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, which will cost more than $60 billion to develop and which is part of Beijing's Belt and Road initiative. Islamists militants also operate in the region.

An Islamic State suicide bomber last week blew himself up in the same district as Tuesday's attack, killing seven paramilitary and police personnel. (Writing by Asif Shahzad; Editing by Edmund Blair)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same education, HC

New age criteria for KV admission: Can't have two kinds of schools for same...

 India
2
Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Scholarship!

Google doodle honors Dr. Maggie Lim, first Singaporean to win Queen’s Schola...

 Singapore
3
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
4
Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

Exercise may help treat long COVID-induced diabetes, depression: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022