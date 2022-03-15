Over 600 buildings destroyed in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, mayor says
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 15-03-2022 23:17 IST | Created: 15-03-2022 23:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
More than 600 buildings have been destroyed in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city in the east of the country, since the start of Russia’s invasion, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said in a televised interview on Tuesday.
"Schools, nurseries, hospitals, clinics have been destroyed. The Russian army is constantly shelling (us) from the ground and the air," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
INSIGHT-Londongrad tries to kick its 30-year Russian money habit
Britain widens Russian 'dirty money' crackdown with new law
ANALYSIS-As Russia invades Ukraine, Moscow battles big tech to control the narrative
Exxon faces new pressure over dealings with Russia's Rosneft
FOREX-Rouble set to dive, euro slides after West steps up Russia sanctions