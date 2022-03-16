Second journalist working for Fox News killed in Ukraine -network
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 01:40 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 01:40 IST
- Country:
- United States
A second journalist working for Fox News Channel was killed in Ukraine in the same incident in which a Fox cameraman died when their vehicle was struck on Monday by incoming fire, the cable network said on Tuesday.
Oleksandra "Sasha" Kuvshynova, who was working as a freelance consultant for Fox News, was killed alongside cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski, the network said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Fox News Channel
- Ukraine
- Fox News
Advertisement