Canadian PM Trudeau will attend NATO meeting next week -CBC
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 06:19 IST
- Country:
- United States
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a NATO meeting in Brussels next week, CBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a senior government source.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the March 24 meeting will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and efforts to further strengthen the alliance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Brussels
- NATO
- Russia
- Canadian
- CBC News
- Justin Trudeau
- Ukraine
- Jens Stoltenberg
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Americans, Canadians answer Ukraine call for foreign fighters
Russian military convoy north of Kyiv stretches for 40 miles -Maxar
WRAPUP 1-Western companies' pullout from Russia expected to accelerate
Sport-Sporting bodies ban Russian athletes amid invasion of Ukraine
Ukraine foreign minister says U.S. promises more help to resist Russia