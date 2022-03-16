Left Menu

Canadian PM Trudeau will attend NATO meeting next week -CBC

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 16-03-2022 06:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 06:19 IST
Canadian PM Trudeau will attend NATO meeting next week -CBC
  • Country:
  • United States

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will attend a NATO meeting in Brussels next week, CBC News reported on Tuesday, citing a senior government source.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the March 24 meeting will address Russia's invasion of Ukraine and efforts to further strengthen the alliance.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global
4
INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

INSIGHT-Coal to crypto: The gold rush bringing bitcoin miners to Kentucky

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022