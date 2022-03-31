Left Menu

Britain, allies to send more lethal aid to Ukraine - UK defence minister

Britain and its allies have agreed to send more lethal weapons to Ukraine to help defend it against Russia's invasion, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. A number of countries have come forward either with new ideas or indeed more pledges of money," Wallace told reporters after hosting over 30 international partners at a conference. He said the lethal aid included longer range artillery, ammunition, and more anti-aircraft weapons.

Reuters | London | Updated: 31-03-2022 21:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2022 21:20 IST
Britain, allies to send more lethal aid to Ukraine - UK defence minister
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain and its allies have agreed to send more lethal weapons to Ukraine to help defend it against Russia's invasion, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. "There'll be more lethal aid going into Ukraine as a result of today. A number of countries have come forward either with new ideas or indeed more pledges of money," Wallace told reporters after hosting over 30 international partners at a conference.

He said the lethal aid included longer range artillery, ammunition, and more anti-aircraft weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

Denmark would support potential Finnish NATO bid

 Denmark
2
Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch without big names; Towering ice volcanoes identified on surprisingly vibrant Pluto and more

Science News Roundup: Blue Origin's 4th astro-tourism flight set to launch w...

 Global
3
U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

U.S. astronaut, 2 Russian cosmonauts poised to share Soyuz ride from orbit

 Global
4
Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

Tata's Tejas acquires majority stake in semiconductor firm Saankhya Lab

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022