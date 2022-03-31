Britain, allies to send more lethal aid to Ukraine - UK defence minister
Britain and its allies have agreed to send more lethal weapons to Ukraine to help defend it against Russia's invasion, British defence minister Ben Wallace said on Thursday. A number of countries have come forward either with new ideas or indeed more pledges of money," Wallace told reporters after hosting over 30 international partners at a conference. He said the lethal aid included longer range artillery, ammunition, and more anti-aircraft weapons.
He said the lethal aid included longer range artillery, ammunition, and more anti-aircraft weapons.
