Jharkhand court sentences five people to life imprisonment for killing advocate over land dispute

A court in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district has sentenced five people, including a nonagenarian, to life imprisonment for the murder of a senior advocate in 2013.

The court of the Additional District and Sessions judge, Vinod Kumar Mishra, here on Thursday, sentenced five people- 90-year-old Jobraj Choudhury, Geeta Devi, Mohan Choudhury, Jainand Choudhury and Mahendra Choudhury- to life imprisonment for murdering Vinod Kumar Choudhury at Barkatha village in 2013.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on each or additional imprisonment for one year if they failed to pay the fine.

Vinod Choudhury, a senior advocate of Hazaribag Bar, had rushed to Barkatha to save his land, which the accused had forcibly captured and started construction work.

After the advocate reached his village from Hazaribag, the convicts chased him and beat him to death with lathis and other lethal weapons.

Following the incident, the relatives of Vinod Choudhury had rushed to the Barkatha police station and lodged an FIR against the accused.

During the investigation, the police found it to be a case of land dispute, registered a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and arrested the accused.

