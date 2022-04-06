Left Menu

Indo-Israel bilateral workshop on quantum technologies held

A two-day-long Indo-Israel bilateral workshop was held in Delhi to boost collaboration between the two countries in the field of quantum technologies, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. The workshop was the next step of the bilateral innovation agreement that was signed between the Indias Defence Research and Development Organisation and Israels Directorate of Defense Research and Development DDRD in November 2021, it said.

A two-day-long Indo-Israel bilateral workshop was held in Delhi to boost collaboration between the two countries in the field of quantum technologies, the Defence Ministry said on Wednesday. ''This workshop is a crucial step towards bringing together the research fraternity for increasing the pace of research in the field of quantum technologies,'' the ministry's statement noted.

The workshop -- which ended on Wednesday -- was attended by Indian and Israeli delegations consisting of academic experts, R&D (research and development) professionals and industry partners, it said. The workshop was the next step of the bilateral innovation agreement that was signed between the India's Defence Research and Development Organisation and Israel's Directorate of Defense Research and Development (DDR&D) in November 2021, it said. The bilateral innovation agreement was signed with an aim of promoting innovation in startups and MSMEs of both the countries, it noted.

