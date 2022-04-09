Left Menu

Maha: Man bludgeoned to death, dumped in Thane district

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-04-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 09-04-2022 13:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old man was murdered and his body was dumped on the roadside in Mira Road of Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Saturday. Sachin Nanavare, a resident of Penkar Pada, had stepped out of his house with his friends on Thursday night and never returned, assistant police inspector Sudarshan Poddar of Kashimira police station said.

The victim's body was found in some bushes on the roadside in the locality on Friday evening, he said.

Nanavare was bludgeoned to death with a stone and his face was bashed in, the official said A case of murder has been registered in this regard and a hunt has been launched for the unidentified killers, he added.

