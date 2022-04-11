Left Menu

Golf-Scheffler wins Masters for maiden major victory

Reuters | Augusta | Updated: 11-04-2022 04:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 04:31 IST
Golf-Scheffler wins Masters for maiden major victory
  • Country:
  • Italy

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters at Augusta National by three shots over Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy on Sunday to claim his first major title.

Scheffler, who began the day with a three-stroke lead over Australian Cameron Smith, closed with a double-bogey to card a one-under-par 71 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022