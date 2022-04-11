Golf-Scheffler wins Masters for maiden major victory

Scottie Scheffler won the Masters at Augusta National by three shots over Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy on Sunday to claim his first major title.

Scheffler, who began the day with a three-stroke lead over Australian Cameron Smith, closed with a double-bogey to card a one-under-par 71 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)