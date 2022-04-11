Golf-Scheffler wins Masters for maiden major victory
Reuters | Augusta | Updated: 11-04-2022 04:31 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 04:31 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Scottie Scheffler won the Masters at Augusta National by three shots over Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy on Sunday to claim his first major title.
Scheffler, who began the day with a three-stroke lead over Australian Cameron Smith, closed with a double-bogey to card a one-under-par 71 that left him at 10 under on the week at the year's first major.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Cameron
- Rory McIlroy
- Augusta National
- Masters
- Smith
- Scottie Scheffler
- Australian
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Golf-Scotland's Ferguson wins Qatar Masters for first European Tour title
Scotland's Ferguson wins Qatar Masters after strong finish
Resurgent Lahiri eyes title at Valero Texas Open with Masters in mind
Woods arrives at Augusta National as Masters talk mounts
Golf-Woods to play Tuesday practice round at Augusta National-report