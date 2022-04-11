Left Menu

Zelenskyy: Next few days of war are crucial

Ukraines president warned his nation Sunday night that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war.Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.He accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes.When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologize, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters.

PTI | Lviv | Updated: 11-04-2022 08:05 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 08:05 IST
Zelenskyy: Next few days of war are crucial
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's president warned his nation Sunday night that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war.

''Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state,'' Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his nightly address.

He accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes.

''When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologize, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this,'' Zelenskyy said.

''The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth,'' he said.

He again called on Western countries, including Germany, to provide more assistance to Ukraine. During talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Zelenskyy said he discussed ''how to strengthen sanctions against Russia and how to force Russia to seek peace.'' ''I am glad to note that the German position has recently changed in favour of Ukraine. I consider it absolutely logical,'' Zelenskyy said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

Study finds changes in B-cells of women with postpartum depression

 North Hill
2
Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

Researchers discover ozone may be heating Earth more than we realize

 United Kingdom
3
Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac arrest

Researchers say AI-based approach can predict when someone will have cardiac...

 United States
4
RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

RCB pacer Harshal Patel bereaved

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022