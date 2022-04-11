Man awarded 10 years imprisonment for raping minor in JK’s Udhampur

A court here on Monday awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to a man for raping a 15-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur district about five years ago.

Principal Sessions Judge, Udhampur, Y P Bourney, also slapped a fine of Rs 25,000 on Mangal Kumar, a resident of Chattrari-Majalta village.

He was found guilty of raping the girl during the intervening night of May 7 and 8, 2017, a police official said.

Kumar had abducted the girl while she was sleeping at the veranda of her house along with her younger sister, the official said.

After hearing public prosecutor Koshal Kotwal and Kumar's counsel, the judge said that the prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the accused beyond any doubt.

''Rape is not just a physical condition but a crime which completely demolishes or destroys the victim and her family…the convict is a school dropout having discontinuing his studies at the 7th standard and belongs to the poor strata of society, who is in his early 20s and he had just passed the age of majority at the time of occurrence,'' Judge Bourney observed.

He said the convict is also a first offender having no past criminal record and has shown remorse for whatever happened.

''…the convict shall undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment and pay a fine of Rs 25,000 for the commission of offence under section 376 (rape) Ranbir Penal Code. He shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for three years and pay a fine of Rs 10,000 for the commission of offence under section 363 (abduction) RPC,'' he said.

''Both the sentences shall run concurrently. Out of the fine amount, if realised 25,000 shall be paid to the victim as compensation. In default of payment of fine, the convict shall further undergo rigorous imprisonment for one year. The period of detention already undergone during trial shall be set off from the sentences awarded to the convict,'' the judge said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)