Left Menu

U.S. began collecting intelligence last fall on Putin's Ukraine invasion plan - CIA chief

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-04-2022 21:19 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 21:19 IST
U.S. began collecting intelligence last fall on Putin's Ukraine invasion plan - CIA chief
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. spy agencies began last fall collecting "disturbing and detailed" intelligence on a plan for a "major new invasion" of Ukraine by Russian President Vladimir Putin, who has "stewed" in grievance, ambition and insecurity, CIA Director William Burns said on Thursday. Speaking at Georgia Tech in his first public speech since taking the CIA helm last year, Burns also said that U.S. intelligence has been "vital" to Ukraine's fight against Russian forces.

The "crimes" those forces committed in the Ukrainian town of Bucha "are horrific," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022